Wednesday, 8 June, 2022, 12:54 PM
Home Countryside

Workshop on PM’s 10 special initiatives held in Kishoreganj, Gazipur

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202
Our Correspondents

The workshop on 10 innovative initiatives of the Prime Minister was held in Kishoreganj Town on Tuesday. photo: observer

A workshop on 10 special innovative initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held in Kishoreganj and Gazipur  districts on Tuesday.
KISHOREGANJ: The workshop organized by the district administration was arranged in the Circuit House hall-room. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shamim Alam opened it as chief guest.
A keynote address was made by PM's Governance Innovation Unit's Deputy Director Arifuzzaman.
It was presided over by Additional DC (Education and ICT) Mohammad Golam Mostafa.
Zilla Parishad Administrator Md Zillur Rahman, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Mostaq Sarkar and District Awami League General Secretary M.A Afzal were present as special guests.
KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR:  Kaliganj Upazila Administration arranged the workshop in Upazila Parishad conference room.
Gazipur DC Anisur Rahman was present as chief guest at the workshop with Kaliganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Assadikzaman in the chair. In-charge of National Women's Organization Kaliganj Upazila Branch Jasmine Begum conducted the programme.
Kaliganj Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Shahina Akhter, Upazila Vice-Chairman Makad-ul-Alam, Women Vice-Chairman Sharmila Rosario, Upazila Agriculture Officer Farazna Taslima, Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Manzoor-e-elahi, Project Implementation Officer Monirul Islam spoke on the occasion.


