251 families get solar system at Dighinala

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI, June 7: Solar systems have been distributed among 251 families in a remote area of Dighinala Upazila in the district.

Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board organized the distribution programme on Boalkhali Union Parishad (UP) premises on Monday afternoon.

Kujendra Lal Tripura, MP, was present as chief guest while Boalkhali UP Chairman Chayan Bikash presided over the programme.

Harun Rashid, project director of Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board, and Dighinala Upazila Parishad Chairman Mohammad Kashem spoke there as special guests.

Kujendra Lal Tripura said all the houses in remote areas are now getting electricity through solar system as per the initiative taken by the Prime Minister.











