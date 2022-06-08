Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 June, 2022, 12:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

251 families get solar system at Dighinala

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Our Correspondent

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI, June 7: Solar systems have been distributed among 251 families in a remote area of Dighinala Upazila in the district.
Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board organized the distribution programme on Boalkhali Union Parishad (UP) premises on Monday afternoon.
Kujendra Lal Tripura, MP, was present as chief guest while Boalkhali UP Chairman Chayan Bikash presided over the programme.
Harun Rashid, project director of Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board, and Dighinala Upazila Parishad Chairman Mohammad Kashem spoke there as special guests.
Kujendra Lal Tripura said all the houses in remote areas are now getting electricity through solar system as per the initiative taken by the Prime Minister.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BUJ brought out a protest rally on Bogura Press Club
Four murdered in four districts
10.53 km repaired dam handed over to BWDB Khulna
Downpour damages vegetable fields at Fulbari
Workshop on PM’s 10 special initiatives held in Kishoreganj, Gazipur
251 families get solar system at Dighinala
Eight minors among 11 people drown
FF Khoka Chowdhury passes away


Latest News
Cancer vanishes in drug trial, study says
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fifa World Cup trophy in Dhaka
Two killed in Joypurhat road accident
DBC News producer's body found in Hatirjheel
Ctg depot fire death toll stands 44 as one more victim dies
US suggested to speak out against Russia: Envoy
Turkish passenger with rashes not a Monkeypox case
CSTO should become balancing factor in Euro-Atlantic region: Lavrov
Most Read News
Mob attack police in Dhaka, three injured
UK PM wins confidence vote but suffers big rebellion
Serbia expresses dissatisfaction with cancellation of Lavrov's visit
More Americans banned from entering Russia
Bangladesh Budget 36% transparent!
Japan to widen export sanctions against Russia: foreign ministry
Banks asked to provide transaction report to clients to prevent forgery
Germany to boost military mission in Lithuania
Fire burns 16 shops in City’s Merul Badda
Historic Six-Point Day today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft