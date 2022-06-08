Video
Wednesday, 8 June, 2022
Eight minors among 11 people drown

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Our Correspondents

Eleven people including eight minor children drowned in separate incidents in nine districts- Moulvibazar, Barishal, Natore, Kishoreganj, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Chapainawabganj and Kurigram, in recent times.
KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The victim was Abu Talib, 2, son of Abdul Hasim, a resident of Gazipur area under Jaychandi union.
Local UP member Fazlul Awal said Abu Talib fell into a pond next to his house while playing near its bank.
Later, family members rescued him and took him to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
BARISHAL: Two children drowned in a pond in Hizla Upazila in the district on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ali, 6, son of Md Harun, a resident of Hizla village in the upazila, and Lima Akter, 5, daughter of Abdul Latif, hailed from Mehendiganj Upazila in the district. They are cousin brother and sister.
Locals said Mohammad and Lima drowned in the pond while taking bath in the afternoon.
Later, they were rescued and rushed to Hizla Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hizla Police Station (PS) Yunus Miah said the bodies were handed over to the deceased's families.
GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A minor boy drowned in the Atrai River in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Hamim, 8, son of Abu Bakar, a resident of Shahapur Village in Khubjipur of the upazila.
Local sources said Hamim along with his family members came to visit his paternal aunt's house in Khubjipur Uttar Para on Sunday morning.
However, Hamim went missing in the Atrai River in the area on Monday morning while taking a bath in it along with other children.
Locals rescued him from the river at around 12pm after conducting a long search and rushed to Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.  
KISHOREGANJ: A schoolboy drowned in a pond in Itna Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Noushad Ahmed, 14, son of Noyon Mia of Gabtali Village in the upazila. Local and the deceased's family sources said Noushad went missing in a pond in the area at noon while bathing in it.
Later on, his body was recovered from the pond.
Itna PS OC Kamrul Islam Mollah confirmed the incident.
RAJSHAHI: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Fatema Khatun, 2, daughter of Rabiul Islam, a resident of Sunpukuria Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Fatema fell in a pond nearby the house while she was playing beside it.
Sensing the matter, the family members recovered her body from the pond.
Durgapur PS OC Nazmul Haque confirmed the incident.
CHATTOGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ahan, 3, son of Karim Mia, a resident of Fatika Village under Hathazari Municipality.
The deceased's father Karim Mia said Ahan fell down into a pond nearby the house in the morning while he was playing beside it.
Locals rescued him and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.
NARAYANGANJ: Two teenage boys drowned in a lake at Jallarpar in the city on Friday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Imtiaj, 15, son of Iqbal Hossain, and Tanvir Hossain Nihad, 13, son of Ubaydur, residents of Deobhog Madrasah area. They both were students of Begum Sanwara Firoz Qawmi Madrasa in Deobhog area.
Locals spotted their body floating in a lake and informed Fire Service & Civil Defence.
Being informed, members of Fire Service & Civil Defence recovered the bodies from the scene. Narayanganj Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Abdullah Al Arefin confirmed the incident, adding that they drowned in the lake while taking bath in it.
CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Chilmari Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Riad Hossain, 3, son of Md Shahidul Haque, a resident of Rajarbhita Village.
Local sources said Riad fell in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while his family members were unaware of it.
Later on, the family members found his body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.  
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor child drowned in the Mahananda River in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 3, son of Samaul Ali, a resident of Brajnathpur Village under Bangabari Union in the upazila.
Gomastapur PS OC Dilip Kumar Das said Abdur Rahman along with his father went to the Mahananda River in the area at around 12pm to take bath.
At one stage of bathing, Abdur Rahman went missing in the river.
Later on, his body was found in Kashiabari Ghat at around 4pm and recovered, the OC added.


