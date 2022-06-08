FF Khoka Chowdhury passes away

BARISHAL, June 7: Freedom Fighter (FF) Khoka Chowdhury, member of District Lawyers' Association and General Secretary of Divisional Sector Commander Forum, passed away on Sunday night.

He breathed his last at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital while being treated.

On Monday morning he was given state guard of honour at Sadhur Battala of Kawnia.

His first Namaj-e-Janaza was held on premises of the Lawyers' Association while the second one at Muslim graveyard. Later on he was laid down in the graveyard beside his father's grave.

He left behind three sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death. Only few days back his wife passed away.

He is the son of late Dr. Ishaq Chowdhury of Baher Char Village of Hizla Upazila.

In 1971 he took training in India under Sector No. 9 as associate fighter of Mahfuz Alam Beg. As amateour lieutenant, he played the role of assistant commander of Hindurganj Operation Camp.











