Wednesday, 8 June, 2022, 12:53 PM
Cattle feed more expensive than rice in Rajshahi

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Cattle feed being sold at a shop in Rajshahi City. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, June 7: The prices of cattle feed have gone beyond the prices of rice and flour in Bagmara Upazila of the district.
According to local traders, the price of husk has increased from Tk 100 to Tk 120 per bag in a week. At present, per kilogram of husk is being sold at Tk 55 to Tk 60 in markets of this area.
However, fine variety of rice is being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 55 per kg and flour packets at Tk 48 to Tk 50 per kg.
Abu Taleb, a cattle feed trader in the municipal market, said husk is being sold at Tk 58 to Tk 60 per kg depending on their quality.
According to rice traders in the same market, fine rice is being sold at Tk 48 to Tk 52 per kg while coarse rice at Tk 38 to Tk 40 per kg.
Moyez Uddin, a cattle farmer from Kowalipara in the upazila, said as the prices of cattle feed has been shot up substantially, it would not be possible for him to rear cattle anymore.
Upazila Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Officer Abdur Razzak said, prices of all daily commodities have gone up. Therefore, farmers are being asked to use alternatives to deal with the cattle feed crisis.
At the same time, the farmers have been advised to cultivate grass for being used as cattle feed, the DAE official added.


