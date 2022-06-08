Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 June, 2022, 12:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Mamata lashes out at BJP, says will never allow Bengal's division

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244

KOLKATA, June 7: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she will never allow a separate state to be carved out of West Bengal while lashing out at the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"The BJP goes around saying it will divide Bengal. I am ready to give my blood but I would not allow this," she said at a political rally at Alipurduar in north Bengal amid demands from some BJP leaders for a separate state encompassing north Bengal districts. BJP's state leadership has distanced itself from the demand.
The security of Banerjee, who is camping in north Bengal and holding political and administrative meetings in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts, was tightened after a video purportedly showing Jiban Singha, the absconding chief of the banned Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), making a fresh demand for a separate state and threatening her surfaced on Sunday.
"Some leaders are threatening me that if I do not allow the separate state to be formed out of north Bengal, then they will me. I tell them if you have the guts point your gun at me. I have seen much of this. So, do not threat me. I know how to make your guns blunt. All this is happening because of BJP's support. Whenever an election approaches, BJP raises the demand of a separate state," said Banerjee. "I felt sad when the BJP won all the seats in north Bengal by making some false promises. But never in my life would I misunderstand you. It is because that is your right. What has the BJP done till date except for rising prices...," she said.
In the 2021 assembly polls, BJP bagged 30 of the 54 seats in the eight north Bengal districts even as TMC swept back to power. TMC won 213 of the state's 294 seats while BJP overall managed 77. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP bagged 18 of the state's 42 seats. In north Bengal, it secured seven of the eight seats.
BJP leader Rahul Sinha said his party has never done separatist politics. "The organisation which she is referring to was nurtured by her. The Left gave them birth and they were nurtured by Mamata Banerjee. If anyone is trying to wash away militancy, it is the Narendra Modi-led government."     -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia bans more Americans from entry
Syria intercepts Israeli missiles
Ukraine partially repels Russian Black Sea fleet: Army
People queue up to buy kerosene oil for domestic use
Canada's Trudeau slams 'provocative' air encounter with China
New York raises age for owning semiautomatic rifle
UK's wounded Johnson presses on despite Tory rebellion
White House defends Biden plans for Saudi meeting


Latest News
Cancer vanishes in drug trial, study says
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fifa World Cup trophy in Dhaka
Two killed in Joypurhat road accident
DBC News producer's body found in Hatirjheel
Ctg depot fire death toll stands 44 as one more victim dies
US suggested to speak out against Russia: Envoy
Turkish passenger with rashes not a Monkeypox case
CSTO should become balancing factor in Euro-Atlantic region: Lavrov
Most Read News
Mob attack police in Dhaka, three injured
UK PM wins confidence vote but suffers big rebellion
Serbia expresses dissatisfaction with cancellation of Lavrov's visit
More Americans banned from entering Russia
Bangladesh Budget 36% transparent!
Japan to widen export sanctions against Russia: foreign ministry
Banks asked to provide transaction report to clients to prevent forgery
Germany to boost military mission in Lithuania
Fire burns 16 shops in City’s Merul Badda
Historic Six-Point Day today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft