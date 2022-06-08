DMP arrests 53 drug peddlers in city

As part of the anti-drug campaign in the capital, members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested a total of 53 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during last 24 hours till 6am on Tuesday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations and detained 53 drug traffickers and recovered a huge amount of drugs from their possession from 6am of June 6 to 6 am of Tuesday.

During the anti-drug drives, police seized 218 grams and 100 puria (small packet) of heroin, 20.765 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) 1,798 pieces of yaba tablets, 140 bottles of phensidyle syrup and 10 litre of local-made liquor from them, the release said. -BSS