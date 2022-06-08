Video
BGB champion of Inter-services Judo

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022

BGB champion of Inter-services Judo

BGB champion of Inter-services Judo

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) became the champion of the first inter-services Judo Championship arranged by the Bangladesh Judo Federation (BJF) last Friday. A total of 14 BGB athletes participated in seven weight categories in the championship. The BGB athletes won five gold medals, two silver medals and a single bronze medal to place top. BGB also called the country's first line of defence has glorified achievements in sports. So far, the BGB Judo team clinched 29 national titles.     photo: Observer DESK


