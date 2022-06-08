Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 June, 2022, 12:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan seek West Indies rout to boost World Cup hopes

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

MULTAN, JUNE 7: High-flying Pakistan aim to boost their chances of qualifying for next year's World Cup with a clean sweep against an inexperienced West Indies side when their three-match one-day international series starts in Multan on Wednesday.
A 3-0 win will lift the Babar Azam-led team to third from their current 10th place in the 13-team World Cup Super League, the qualification process for 2023 World Cup.
The West Indies, led by wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran, are fourth after winning 3-0 in the Netherlands, but have just six of their 24 qualifying ODIs remaining.
Defeat in the oppressive heat of Multan will put West Indies in danger of needing to play in the qualifying round, while Pakistan have a further nine ODIs after the series to secure direct passage.
Hosts India and the top seven teams will qualify automatically, while the remaining five will have to battle for the last two berths later this year.
Pakistan's confidence is sky high after a 2-1 home series win over Australia two months ago, and skipper Azam is hoping for a similar display of intensity from his side.
"As a team, as a captain, you go into the series thinking about a clean sweep, whoever the opponent is," said Azam.
"The intent is the same, but it's not like we are underestimating the West Indies."
Pakistan have won their previous nine ODI series against the West Indies, with their last defeat in 1991.
The West Indies are without leading players Jason Holder who is being rested, Shimron Hetmyer who is on paternity leave and Evin Lewis who was left out after not reaching required fitness levels, while former skipper Kieron Pollard retired in April.
Batsmen Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks hit hundreds in the Netherlands series while left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein took eight wickets.
The series, initially scheduled in December 2021, was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the West Indies camp and has since been moved to Multan from Rawalpindi because of political uncertainty in Islamabad.
Azam admitted countering Multan's searing heat where temperatures could touch 45 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) will be a challenge, although to counter the blistering sun the matches will start late afternoon.
The series will also be the first without a bio-secure bubble after Pakistan lifted all coronavirus restrictions in March following a steep decline in infections.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kramaric penalty rescues Croatia against France in Nations League
Fallen football chiefs Blatter and Platini face fraud trial
Fielding coach Anton Roux joins SL national squad for white ball games
BGB champion of Inter-services Judo
Pakistan seek West Indies rout to boost World Cup hopes
Nobody gives me chance to explain my plan: Tamim
Step aside football: Women's cricket booms in Brazil
Brazil gets first cricket bat factory


Latest News
Cancer vanishes in drug trial, study says
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fifa World Cup trophy in Dhaka
Two killed in Joypurhat road accident
DBC News producer's body found in Hatirjheel
Ctg depot fire death toll stands 44 as one more victim dies
US suggested to speak out against Russia: Envoy
Turkish passenger with rashes not a Monkeypox case
CSTO should become balancing factor in Euro-Atlantic region: Lavrov
Most Read News
Mob attack police in Dhaka, three injured
UK PM wins confidence vote but suffers big rebellion
Serbia expresses dissatisfaction with cancellation of Lavrov's visit
More Americans banned from entering Russia
Bangladesh Budget 36% transparent!
Japan to widen export sanctions against Russia: foreign ministry
Banks asked to provide transaction report to clients to prevent forgery
Germany to boost military mission in Lithuania
Fire burns 16 shops in City’s Merul Badda
Historic Six-Point Day today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft