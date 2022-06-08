Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 June, 2022, 12:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Nobody gives me chance to explain my plan: Tamim

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214

Seasoned opener Tamim Iqbal has lashed out at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for not giving him a 'chance' to clear things up about his future in the T20 format of the sport. The 33-year-old Tamim had taken a six-month break from the format after pulling out of the last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE. The veteran batter's availability for this year's T20 showpiece event in Australia remains unclear at present.
Tamim, who has been struggling with a longstanding knee injury, last played a T20 International against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in March 2020. But he feels he deserves to voice opinion on his future in the shortest format.
"Nobody gives me a chance to explain my plan regarding my T20s. Either you [media] say it or someone else tells it [regarding my T20's future] and let it move like this because I am not given any chance [by the board] to tell anything,'' Tamim told reporters during a private function at Dhaka on Sunday.
"I play for so long that at least I deserve it, what I feel or think they should hear it from me,'' he said.
"But either you [media] give some kind of notion or someone (board) else tells something. And as they say something I don't have anything to say," he added.
Earlier, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chairman Jalal Yunus' had claimed that they have spoken with the batter over his future plans.
"Tamim Iqbal is one of the senior players on our side and he understands his position better than anyone else. You all know we had a meeting with him regarding this. He had told you [media] exclusively about his plan and now what we have to say," Jalal told reporters in May at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
"After completing the six months, he will officially tell you about his decision and you will know through him about his plan and I can't say anything about it."    -NET


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kramaric penalty rescues Croatia against France in Nations League
Fallen football chiefs Blatter and Platini face fraud trial
Fielding coach Anton Roux joins SL national squad for white ball games
BGB champion of Inter-services Judo
Pakistan seek West Indies rout to boost World Cup hopes
Nobody gives me chance to explain my plan: Tamim
Step aside football: Women's cricket booms in Brazil
Brazil gets first cricket bat factory


Latest News
Cancer vanishes in drug trial, study says
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fifa World Cup trophy in Dhaka
Two killed in Joypurhat road accident
DBC News producer's body found in Hatirjheel
Ctg depot fire death toll stands 44 as one more victim dies
US suggested to speak out against Russia: Envoy
Turkish passenger with rashes not a Monkeypox case
CSTO should become balancing factor in Euro-Atlantic region: Lavrov
Most Read News
Mob attack police in Dhaka, three injured
UK PM wins confidence vote but suffers big rebellion
Serbia expresses dissatisfaction with cancellation of Lavrov's visit
More Americans banned from entering Russia
Bangladesh Budget 36% transparent!
Japan to widen export sanctions against Russia: foreign ministry
Banks asked to provide transaction report to clients to prevent forgery
Germany to boost military mission in Lithuania
Fire burns 16 shops in City’s Merul Badda
Historic Six-Point Day today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft