Wednesday, 8 June, 2022, 12:51 PM
AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Bangladesh-Bahrain play first match today

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national football team's practice session. photo: BFF

The national football teams of Bangladesh and Bahrain are engaging in the opening match of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification round group stage today (Wednesday) at 3:15pm BST (Bangladesh Standard Time) at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The boys had finished all the necessary preparation for their first match on Tuesday. After Bahrain, they will have to face better opponents including Turkmenistan, and the host Malaysia and therefore they will try to ensure a winning start.
As the COVID situation is quite better nowadays, the Malaysian authority had decided to open the galleries for cent per cent spectators. By buying tickets online, up to 60 thousand spectators will be able to enjoy the match there.
Bangladesh booters who were cordially received by the Bangladeshi living in Malaysia on their arrival in the country a few days ago had requested the Bangladeshi fans to come, enjoy and cheer for them from the galleries on the match days.
Footballer Atiqur Rahman Fahad said, "We know that a lot of Bangladeshis are living in Malaysia. The galleries will be open for all and we are hoping to get support from our brothers and sisters living here."
Also, the fans from Bangladesh will be able to watch the live match as the local TV channel T-Sports is likely to telecast the match.







