

FIFA World Cup trophy arrives today

A chartered flight, carrying the original FIFA World Cup trophy, is expected to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10:45am, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohagh told newsmen on Thuesday.

Shohag informed that the trophy tour would be accompanied by a seven-member FIFA delegation, including French 1998 World Cup winner Christian Karembeu. Officials of Coca Cola and BFF, led by the BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, will receive the trophy from the airport, he added.

The BFF general secretary said during the tour of Bangladesh, the trophy will be taken to the President's residence, the Bangabhaban at 4:00pm, and the residence of the Prime Minister, the Ganabhaban at 7:00pm.

After the two high profile courtesy meeting, Coca Cola Bangladesh will host a dinner for specific invited guests on Wednesday night.

On the following day (Thursday), a cultural programme will be held as the trophy will be displayed at the Army Stadium for the public. People will also have opportunities to take photos with the trophy, Shohag added further.

The global tour of the world's most coveted trophy started on May 12 with a first-stop event in Dubai.

The showpiece event, sponsored by Coca-Cola will be held in 51 countries, including all the 32 countries of the upcoming Qatar World Cup in November-December this year.

Earlier, the trophy made its visit to Bangladesh in 2013 before FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil. -BSS













