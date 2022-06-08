Video
Wednesday, 8 June, 2022
Attack On Female Leader

Charges framed against five BCL men

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Tuesday framed charges against five Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders including Benazir Hossain Nishi in a case filed over beating up Falguni Das Tonni, a junior leader of their organisation, at the Dhaka University campus in December, 2020.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohona Alamgir framed the charges against the BCL leaders and set August 23 for beginning trial of the case.
The five student leaders who will face trial are: BCL Central Joint General Secretary Benazir Hossain Nishi, Vice President Jiasmin Shanta, DU unit BCL Joint General Secretary Md Shahjalal, combined private university unit BCL Vice President Enamul Haque and DU Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall unit Deputy Cultural Affairs Secretary Sheikh Tansen.
The court read out the allegations before them and asked them whether they are guilty or not, they replied negative and demanded justice. All five accused are now on bail. Earlier on December 13 last year, another Dhaka court accepted a probe report submitted by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) who was investigating the case.
On January 24 last year, Falguni Das Tonni, Joint General Secretary of Dhaka University's Ruqayyah Hall unit of BCL filed the case against the five accused.



