Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 June, 2022, 12:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

FAO, WFP warn of looming food crisis in 20 ‘hunger hotspots’

Conflict, climate shocks, C-19 pandemic, massive public debt burdens affecting worldwide economic stability 

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Staff Correspondent

 

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have issued a stark warning of multiple, looming food crises, driven by conflict, climate shocks, the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, and massive public debt burdens - exacerbated by the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine which has pushed food and fuel prices to accelerate in many nations across the globe. These shocks hit in contexts already characterized by rural marginalization and fragile agri-food systems.
The 'Hunger Hotspots - FAO-WFP early warnings on acute food insecurity' report issued on Tuesday calls for urgent humanitarian action in 20 'hunger hotspots' where acute hunger is expected to worsen from June-September 2022 - to save lives and livelihoods, and prevent famine.
The report was unveiled through a press release signed by FAO News and Media (Rome) wing's Irina Utkina across the world along with Italy and Bangladesh.
The report warns that the war in Ukraine has exacerbated the already steadily rising food and energy prices worldwide, which are already affecting economic stability across all regions. The effects are expected to be particularly acute where economic instability and spiralling prices combine with drops in food production due to climate shocks such as recurrent droughts or flooding.
"We are deeply concerned about the combined impacts of overlapping crises jeopardizing people's ability to produce and access foods, pushing millions more into extreme levels of acute food insecurity," said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu. "We are in a race against time to help farmers in the most affected countries, including by rapidly increasing potential food production and boosting their resilience in the face of challenges".
"We're facing a perfect storm that is not just going to hurt the poorest of the poor - it's also going to overwhelm millions of families who until now have just about kept their heads above water," warned WFP Executive Director David Beasley.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Charges framed against five BCL men
Qatar armed forces Chief Lt Gen Salem Hamad Al-Akil Al-Nabet
FAO, WFP warn of looming food crisis in 20 ‘hunger hotspots’
Multi-party negotiation stressed for solution of Ukraine war in seminar
Junaid Saki roughed up
Police to start legal process after getting probe reports, says IGP
Six-Point Demand was ‘Magna Carta’ for Bangladesh Independence: PM
Seven killed, 50 injured in road accidents


Latest News
Cancer vanishes in drug trial, study says
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fifa World Cup trophy in Dhaka
Two killed in Joypurhat road accident
DBC News producer's body found in Hatirjheel
Ctg depot fire death toll stands 44 as one more victim dies
US suggested to speak out against Russia: Envoy
Turkish passenger with rashes not a Monkeypox case
CSTO should become balancing factor in Euro-Atlantic region: Lavrov
Most Read News
Mob attack police in Dhaka, three injured
UK PM wins confidence vote but suffers big rebellion
Serbia expresses dissatisfaction with cancellation of Lavrov's visit
More Americans banned from entering Russia
Bangladesh Budget 36% transparent!
Japan to widen export sanctions against Russia: foreign ministry
Banks asked to provide transaction report to clients to prevent forgery
Germany to boost military mission in Lithuania
Fire burns 16 shops in City’s Merul Badda
Historic Six-Point Day today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft