Wednesday, 8 June, 2022, 12:50 PM
Multi-party negotiation stressed for solution of Ukraine war in seminar

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Participants in international seminar said that the current war between Russia and Ukraine can't be settled in the battle field, and it needs more than one party to negotiate this crisis out of battle field.
On the 4th CPS International Seminar "Importance of Diplomacy in Conflict Resolution: The Current War between Russia and Ukraine was held at North South University (NSU) on Tuesday.  The seminar was organized by Centre for Peace Studies (CPS) of SIPG, NSU.
Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy said, "At the moment there is no place for true diplomacy as western countries keep pumping Ukraine with razor-edge weapons, their diplomats vehemently demand Russian defeat in the battlefield calling upon Ukraine to fight till the last Ukrainian."
He further added, "As far as the contacts with the Ukrainian are concerned, we have never refused to talk, as evidenced from the meetings in Belarus and Turkiye. However, for these meetings to be fruitful, it requires a constructive position from Kiev which presently is nowhere in sight. Moreover, the Ukrainian patrons in Europe and the US seem to bar Kiev from having any substantive interaction with Moscow, which makes all the efforts futile".
He also said, for Moscow, diplomacy has always been the first choice. Their doors remain open for all faithful efforts, but it needs more than one party to negotiate. It also requires an ability to conduct a respectful dialogue to be open minded and responsive towards aspirations and sensitivity of the other side but these prerequisites are absent.
Ambassador of Turkiye to Bangladesh, Mustafa Osman Turan said that, "Turkiye supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and considers Russian aggression to be unlawful and a blatant violation of international law according to the Charter of the United Nations. Both warring parties are currently focused on military gains, but the end of the war and restoration of peace can only take place at the negotiation table."
Prof Dr Nicole Deitelhoff said, "Both parties need to make concessions to negotiate an end this conflict. The rationale for sanctions against Russia is to increase the cost of war and regulate the future behaviour and resist such unlawful aggression. This war also affected the food security around the globe and wheat prices are skyrocketing and triggered a refugee crisis. She also opined that it is not a special military operation rather a full-fledged war that is against international law and order."   


