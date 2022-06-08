Junaid Saki roughed up

Video
Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 7: Coordinator of Ganasanghati Andolan Junaid Saki was injured in an attack allegedly by some Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Tuesday evening.
He was attacked when he went to visit the wounded victims of the deadly fire incident in Sitakunda container depot at the CMCH. Several other leaders and activists of Ganasanghati Andolan were also injured in the attack.
Junaid Saki alleged that some BCL men attacked them after they visited the burn injured patients at CMCH.
"We first visited fire-ravaged Sitakunda depot and later visited the wounded people at the hospital. At one stage, some BCL men attacked us leaving at least 20 leaders and activists of seven political parties injured," he said. Two police personnel saved them from the wrath of the attackers but the rest of the policemen remained inactive during the attack, he alleged. Junaid Saki is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the port city.
Bangladesh Gana Odhikar Parishad senior joint convener Rashed Khan was among the injured.   Denying the allegation, Chattogram city Chhatra League General Secretary Zakaria Dastagir said BCL men were not involved in the incident. Chattogram Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Mokhlesur Rahman said they received the information. Police are trying to identify the people involved in the attack, he said
Legal action will be taken after confirmation of the matter, the police official further said.


