Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, 5:39 AM
Impact Of Climate Change

Water levels in Himalayan river basins drop as world warms

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

As the world warms, less water is replenishing major river basins, a new study has found. This could impact water availability, with big implications for future water security. The river basins of the Himalayas are among those experiencing the largest changes, the research reveals.
Water availability depends on how much water is stored on the surface or underground in lakes, rivers and groundwater, including soil moisture, snow and ice. The movement of water into these catchment areas is
called 'water recharge'.
But rising temperatures mean more water is being lost through evaporation and absorbed by plants. At the same time, less water is entering river basins from rain and snowfall as weather patterns change. The result is lower levels of water in the basins, a trend which is expected to continue with the growing impact of climate change.
The researchers from the Indian Institute of Science and the University of New South Wales in Australia studied 31 river basins.
They calculated that the replenishment of the Irrawaddy basin fell by 39 per cent with each degree rise in temperature, the Indus by 24 per cent, Mekong by 15 per cent and Ganga-Brahmaputra by 14 per cent.
For 23 of the 31 river basins, the researchers found a decrease in recharge corresponded to an increase in temperature.
To analyse the effect of temperature on water recharge, the researchers used satellite data to work out "terrestrial water recharge" (TWR) - the total amount of water entering all surface and subsurface storages annually.
Taking into account various rates of rain and snowfall (precipitation) in different areas, the researchers then calculated the "relative recharge" rates.
They studied data between April 2002 and January 2017, comparing the relative recharge of each basin with the annual temperature.



Water levels in Himalayan river basins drop as world warms
