Gas price hike angers consumer rights groups

Consumer rights groups have expressed disappointments with the energy regulator's latest move to raise the average gas price by 22.78 per cent amid economic hardships.

"We have been frustrated with the BERC decision when the people are

struggling to survive in high inflation of commodity price", said Prof M Shamsul Alam, advisor of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB).

"Rather, the energy regulator mostly considered the profits of the state-owned utility companies and their public shareholders", he told UNB.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) on Sunday announced the gas price hike for retail consumers in the country with back effect from June 1.










