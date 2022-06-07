Padma Bridge: A ray of hope for farmers, fishermen of Shariatpur

With the opening of the Padma Bridge the fortunes of farmers and fish farmers of Shariatpur district will take a quantum leap. The farmers here are seeing a ray of hope ahead of the inauguration of the country's longest bridge.

With the inauguration of the bridge on June 25 this year, farmers will be able to transport fresh fish and vegetables to the Dhaka markets within the shortest possible time. On the one hand they will get fair price of their produces and on the other hand the transportation cost will be slashed.

Thus, the fish farmers and the Fisheries Department of the district are hoping that they will be able to sell fish worth at least Tk 550 crore per annum.

Talking to the District Fisheries Officer and fish farmers, it was learned that there are 15,182 small and big fish hatcheries in 2,626 hectares of land in Shariatpur. At the same time fish is farmed in 225 floodplains of 24,920 hectares of land. Besides, there are hatcheries in 334 paddy fields of 1,027 hectares of land and 30 lobster hatcheries on 4 hectares of land.

The annual production of farmed fish in the district is 28,543 metric tons. Netting of Hilsa is 5,500 metric tons. The river produces 2,953 metric tons of other fish. At least 47,000 people in the district are involved in fish production.

The distance from Dhaka to Shariatpur varies from 70 to 90 kilometers. It took 4 to 5 hours to cross the river Padma and reach Dhaka by road. There was a lot of harassment and suffering. Due to this, the fish farmers of Shariatpur could not sell their farm fish directly to Dhaka for a long time.

For this reason they were selling fish in different markets of Narayanganj, Chandpur, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Barisal and Cumilla. An average of 60 metric tons of fish is sent to those markets from Shariatpur every day.

At a price of Tk 250 to Tk 300 per kg of fish, the market value of which is Tk 1.5 crore. The annual turnover is at least Tk 550 crore.

Fish farmers and traders of Vedorganj Upazila Md Shahin Mir, Delwar Hossain Fakir, Janu Fakir, Babul Hossain, Abu Kalam and many others said that the price of fish in Dhaka markets is Tk 20 to Tk 30 more per kg than other districts.

If the Padma Bridge is opened and fish is sold in Dhaka markets the transportation cost will be reduced and the price will be more affordable for customers. As a result, farmers will save at least Tk 50 crore, they used to spend on transportation every year.

Many people including Nazir Hossain Khan and Ali Kazi, both fish farmers of Bhadda village in Bijhari union of Naria upazila of Shariatpur, said they were not able to send fish to Dhaka because of the difficulties of the ferry service.

Shariatpur District Fisheries Officer Pranab Kumar Karmakar told the Daily Observer that fish production in the district is increasing every year. But in the absence of a good market, farmers cannot see much profit. Due to the Padma Bridge, farmers will get a good market within short distances and will benefit more.

Meanwhile, the long neglected farmers of the district are happy with the news of opening of the Padma Bridge. They claim that once the Padma Bridge is opened, they will reach the market in the capital Dhaka in just one to one and a half hours. Farmers are hoping to get a fair price for their produces by selling it directly to the consumers.

Golam Rasul, Acting Deputy Director of the Shariatpur district Agriculture Extension Department, said farmers in Shariatpur would be able to easily reach the Dhaka market if the Padma Bridge is opened. For a long time the farmers of this region were deprived of the fair price of their goods only because of bad communication. If the bridge is opened, the fate of the farmers of this region will change for the good.

Liaqat Kazi, a farmer from South Dubaldia village in Jajira municipality, has planted brinjal, cucumber and lady fingers on 19 bighas of land this year. He sells the vegetables at the local Kazirhat and Mirasha markets.

Liaquat Kazi said, "No bus-truck goes directly to Dhaka from our area. So we can't take vegetables to Dhaka. Wholesalers in Dhaka do not come here as the communication is not good. As a result, we were forced to sell our crops in the local market at a throwaway price."

"With the launch of the Padma Bridge, we will be able to reach the markets of Dhaka in just one and a half hours. We will be able to deliver the goods directly to the customers ourselves," he added.









