Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, 5:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Fakhrul demands neutral probe into Ctg fire

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam has demanded a neutral probe into the fire incident in Chattogram. He said, "The fire incident like that of Sitakunda is happening in the country but the victims are not getting proper treatment at the hospital due to corruption and mismanagement of the Awami League government."
He has made the comment at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan Office on Monday.
Fakhrul said, "Such mishaps are happening because the government is looting money in the name of so-called infrastructure development. This incident also proves that in the name of development Awami League government is cheating the people."
"This government has no responsibility to ensure safety and security of the people, because this government stays in power by using the state apparatus," said Fakhrul and added, "Instead of ensuring people's rights, this government is busy in torturing opposition party members."
Mentioning that, "The foreign buyers are always concern about the security of their businesses.  These kind of incidents will increase insecurity of the buyers" he said, "This can only be understood by analyzing the behaviour of foreign buyers after the Tazreen Garments and Rana Plaza incidents in the past."
Demanding compensation to the families of the victims and proper treatment of the injured, the BNP leader said, "All container depots in the country should be modernized and supervision should be ensured to prevent such preventable deaths."
The BNP Secretary General said, "Awami League has now become a party of exploiters. Now they have no right to speak for the people rights, they are busy in looting, corruption and money laundering."
He expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the blaze.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Water levels in Himalayan river basins drop as world warms
Gas price hike angers consumer rights groups
Padma Bridge: A ray of hope for farmers, fishermen of Shariatpur
Fakhrul demands neutral probe into Ctg fire
Power, energy sector seeks Tk 67,000cr as subsidy
Award goes to wrong person?
Rice import proposal awaits PM's approval
UN, ILO stress industrial safety frameworks, its enforcement


Latest News
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
"Will not contest election again": Sri Lankan President
Private companies to be allowed to import rice
Historic 6-Point Day Tuesday
Cost of various projects to be revised, Tajul tells JS
Bangladesh Bank devalues currency by Tk1.60
Outgoing Brazilian envoy pays courtesy calls on President
Square MD gets anticipatory bail in hoarding rice case
First digital population census begins from June 15
14-member body formed for Padma bridge opening ceremony
Most Read News
25 years of BIMSTEC
BM Container Depot Fire kills 50
Russia strikes Kyiv for 1st time in more than a month
Xiaomi offers up to Tk12,000 cashback on smartphones
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
Teacher dies unnaturally
And all the ‘rubbish’ our politicians speak...
BAEC condoles deaths of officials
Competition Law and its enforcement in Bangladesh
3 killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft