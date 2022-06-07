Fakhrul demands neutral probe into Ctg fire

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam has demanded a neutral probe into the fire incident in Chattogram. He said, "The fire incident like that of Sitakunda is happening in the country but the victims are not getting proper treatment at the hospital due to corruption and mismanagement of the Awami League government."

He has made the comment at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan Office on Monday.

Fakhrul said, "Such mishaps are happening because the government is looting money in the name of so-called infrastructure development. This incident also proves that in the name of development Awami League government is cheating the people."

"This government has no responsibility to ensure safety and security of the people, because this government stays in power by using the state apparatus," said Fakhrul and added, "Instead of ensuring people's rights, this government is busy in torturing opposition party members."

Mentioning that, "The foreign buyers are always concern about the security of their businesses. These kind of incidents will increase insecurity of the buyers" he said, "This can only be understood by analyzing the behaviour of foreign buyers after the Tazreen Garments and Rana Plaza incidents in the past."

Demanding compensation to the families of the victims and proper treatment of the injured, the BNP leader said, "All container depots in the country should be modernized and supervision should be ensured to prevent such preventable deaths."

The BNP Secretary General said, "Awami League has now become a party of exploiters. Now they have no right to speak for the people rights, they are busy in looting, corruption and money laundering."

He expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the blaze.











