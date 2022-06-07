Award goes to wrong person?

The issue of the Prime Minister's National Award (for Tree Plantation-2020) distribution drew huge attention across the country after a question is being raised if the government awarded a wrong person instead of an eligible one.

The Environment Minister on behalf of the Prime Minister presented the National Environment Medal, Prime Minister's National Award for Tree Plantation, Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation and benefits

to social forestry beneficiaries on June 5 on the celebration of the World Environment Day.

However, the Daily Observer has talked with the respective officials and also obtained the resolution paper from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change that shows Mohammad Ruhul Amin former Hathazari UNO's application was not applied for Cha Category (Personal Category), instead it was applied for G Category (Upazila Parishad).

The officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Monday said that the resolution shows the former Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Hathazair applied the application under the Ga Category while Ruhul Amin claimed that he submitted his application resolution under the Cha Category (Personal Category).

Talking to the Daily Observer Mohammad Ruhul Amin and his wife Farzana Sharmin Mousumi claimed that they planted 2,600 various types of trees spending their own money.

"As we spend money from our own pocket so why would we apply for a different category? We have applied for Cha but someone has forged our application," they said.

Demanding justice, they urged to investigate the matter by the respective ministry.

Referring to the plantation led by the couple, one official with the condition of anonymity from the respective ministry said that he (UNO) planted these trees as a part of his duty but later his personal interest derailed him.

However, the resolution reveals that Mohammad Ruhul Amin applied the application that also contains his wife's signature too.

A question comes if he wants to personally apply for this award then why he would include his wife's signature in the application and also in the resolution paper as well.

When asked Ruhul Amin about this, he said, he wanted his wife to receive the award in case his nomination was accepted, he said.

