Rice import proposal awaits PM's approval

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent

The government has finally decided to import rice from abroad to ensure adequate supply of the food grain for bringing stability in the rice market despite having no crisis of food in the country.
Aiming at importing
around 20 lakh metric tons of rice under private sector initiatives from different countries, including India, the Food Ministry has sent a proposal to the Prime Minister's Office for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's approval. In the proposal sent on Monday, it has proposed to import rice duty free.
Following the decision of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) under the Food Ministry, the proposal was forwarded to the Prime Minister for importing rice through private traders and importers to keep country's rice market stable, according to Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder.
After the meeting of the FPMC and coordination meeting of four secretaries - Food, Commerce, Industry and Agriculture - to find out the ways of controlling food price including rice at his Secretariat office separately, Sadhan Chandra Majumder told media about the decisions taken in the meetings.


