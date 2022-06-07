UN, ILO stress industrial safety frameworks, its enforcement

The UN and ILO underscored the need for an effective industrial and enterprise safety framework and enforcement and training system to ensure a structured approach to mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery from all hazards.

In separate release on Monday, both the organizations said that the tragic accident at the BM Container Depot in Chattogram is a reminder of the need to work together towards effective industrial and enterprise safety frameworks and their enforcement.

"This will require improved collaboration and partnership between government departments, employers and workers representatives and civil society," the United Nations said in a message on Monday.

"The fire and explosion at BM Container Depot illustrates the urgent need to ensure proper handling and storage of chemicals," ILO said in a separate release.

Tackling this problem calls for action in a number of areas, says ILO, adding that, "These include a review of regulations and enforcement in the transport and logistics sector, the payment of adequate compensation and income support to injured and disabled workers and families of workers who lost lives in work-related accidents, and to conduct safety campaigns that target transport/logistic service providers as well as emergency-service personnel."

Recently the government, employer and worker representatives have agreed to roll out a modern, comprehensive Employment Injury Scheme (EIS) in Bangladesh starting from the ready-made garment (RMG) sector, with the possibility of extension to other sectors.

Such a system includes accident prevention, immediate and long-term compensation, and rehabilitation to return to work, ILO said.

They says it is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life of at least 50 people including nine fire services professionals from a fire and explosion at BM Container Depot in Chattogram on June 4. "We extend our heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of the injured and deceased."

"We're shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of lives and destructions caused by the devastating fire and blast at the BM Container depot in Chattogram," said the UN in a statement issued by office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh.

The UNRC office conveyed their deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased including nine firefighters and the hundreds who are injured.

The incident also illustrates the urgent need to ensure proper training for storage facility staff at awareness and operational levels, and effective crowd control during an emergency incident, ILO statement said.

The ILO continues to work closely with the government of Bangladesh, employers' and workers' organisations and development partners to improve working conditions in all industries expanding learning from the ready-made garment RMG industry since the Rana Plaza tragedy in April 2013.

Proper monitoring of industries by government to ensure that industrial and accidental risks are properly understood, addressed and prevented is essential to improving safe working conditions in Bangladesh, said ILO.

ILO and the broader UN system in Bangladesh hoped that this tragic accident will drive all parties involved to apply renewed vigour in addressing the safety deficits in workplaces across the country and we extend our assistance to continue to build safer Bangladesh for all.

Meanwhile, the UN in Bangladesh on Monday called upon all parties involved to apply renewed vigour in addressing the safety deficits in workplaces across the country.

The UN said they extend their assistance to continue to build a safer Bangladesh for all.

Earlier, the British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson condoled the loss of lives in the deadly fire at BM Container Depot at Sitakunda in Chattogram.

UK Minister of State for Foreign Commonwealth and Development Affairs Tariq Ahmad, who is of Bangladeshi origin, also extended his deepest condolences to all those affected by the blaze.

The US Embassy in Dhaka has also extended its deepest condolences to those affected by the tragic Chattogram container depot fire.











