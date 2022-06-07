Person responsible for Container Depot fire will face music: Home boss

CHATTOGRAM Jun 6: "Nobody will be spared if found responsible for BM Container Depot incident," said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan after visiting the site on Monday.

He said, the person responsible for the incident will face justice after

investigation.

Two more State Ministers visited the site on Monday. They are State Minister for Shipping and the State Minister for Disaster Management and the Deputy Minister for Education and the Chattogram Port Authority Chairman.

"No criminal has impunity. We're conducting an investigation to find out what was responsible for the incident or if there was any negligence on any ones part. The perpetrators will be identified and they'll face justice," the Minister told journalists as he went to visit the injured victims of the fire incident at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

He also said the fire at the container depot ignited suddenly and at least killed nine firefighters engaged in dousing the fire.

As many as 15 people are receiving treatment in CMCH and two other hospitals, he said. "I pray for their early recovery."

According to the official data, 41 people have been killed in the fire. There were some discrepancies in the numbers, but the authorities can provide a confirmed number of deaths and injuries after all investigations are completed, he said.

The depot is still filled with smoke and two fire service staff are still missing, the Minister said. "We hope to find them soon." He requested people not to crowd the hospital as it gets in the way of treating patients.











