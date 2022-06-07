Govt plans to invest heavily in large-scale job creation

The government is going set huge investment for job creation. For this reason, the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal likely will announce in his budget speech target of Tk 140,00,00 crore total investment in the upcoming fiscal year. This is about Tk 439,000 crore more than the target of the current fiscal year (2021-22).

According to Finance Ministry sources, the investment has been planned with the aim of creating massive jobs. There will be no austerity in government investment so as not to disrupt employment generation.

As a result, the finance division has taken a plan to implement the new year's ADP without any cuts. Which will be reflected in the budget of 2022-23 fiscal year.

At present, there is a big crisis in the creation of new jobs. The sector has been most affected by the

Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has left at least 25 lakh people unemployed, according to a survey by several private research institutes.

Without drying that wound, the impact of the global crisis caused by the war has hit Bangladesh as well as other countries. At such a challenging time, the government plans to invest heavily in job creation. This information has been found in the relevant sources.

According to those concerned, the current government will be able to fully implement the forthcoming budget. It will not be able to implement more than half of the budget that will be announced for the next 2023-24 fiscal year.

As a result, according to the election promise, employment is being given more priority in the next budget. The number of unemployed people has also increased due to Corona. Employment initiatives are being kept for them. For these reasons, the government is moving towards creating employment by increasing investment.

So that one of the seven priority sectors in the new budget is 'massive job creation and rural development'. That is why more priority is being given to investment. That is why this year the investment target of 31.50 per cent of GDP has been set.

At the current market price, the Finance Ministry has set the gross domestic product (GDP) size at the current market price of Tk 44,50,000 crore for the next fiscal year (2022-23). This is more than the current GDP of Tk 14,000 crore. At fixed prices, the GDP growth rate has been fixed at 7.5 per cent, Finance Ministry sources said.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), in the current financial year (2021-22) the market value of GDP will be Tk 30,39,263 crore. The size of GDP has been fixed at the market price for the next fiscal year with an increase of Tk 14,000 crore more. However, in the previous fiscal year (2020-21) it was Tk 26,33,944 crore.

As per the target, the total investment amount is Tk 140,15,50 crore. Of this, private investment amounted to Tk 110,80,60 crore and government investment amounted to Tk 293,800 crore.

Meanwhile, the total investment target in the current budget is Tk 962,841 crore. The finance department is planning to invest more than Tk 4,38,908 crore for next fiscal year.

Former caretaker government's financial adviser Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said that the target set for private sector investment in the forthcoming budget is not impossible.

For this, other issues like ensuring business environment, progress of good governance have to be shown. Besides, it is not possible to achieve this without solving the problems of power, communication and infrastructure.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will present the budget proposal for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the National Assembly next Thursday. The slogan of this year's budget is 'Return to development beyond the Covid pendamic'.

A senior finance ministry official said there would be no cuts in the ADP for the next financial year to boost employment and investment. The ADB will not impose any restrictions on spending money for austerity.

Because if ADP does not grow, employment will not be created. Without it, people will not have income. Otherwise the individual sector will not be encouraged. He further said that the main objective is to increase people's income and create employment.

According to the Finance Ministry, the size of the budget for the next 2022-23 fiscal year will be Tk 677,864 crore. Of this, the total revenue target has been set at Tk 4,33,000 crore, which was estimated at Tk 389,000 crore. As a result, the total revenue target in the next budget is increasing to Tk 44,000 crore.

The target is to collect Tk 117,946 crore in the income tax sector, Tk 42,456 crore in the Customs sector, Tk 2,04,075 crore in the VAT sector and Tk 5,523 crore in other sectors.

Sources further said the economic growth of next year has been fixed at 7.5 per cent. One of the key drivers of this growth is investment. In order to achieve growth, an investment target of Tk 1,390,000 crore has been set for the next fiscal year. Of this, the target for investment in the private sector is Tk 1,099,000 crore. This is 24.9 per cent of GDP. Besides, the target of government investment is Tk 291,246 crore. This is 6.6 per cent of GDP.











