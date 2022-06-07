Default loans rises to Tk 10,167cr in 3 months

The amount of defaulted loans in the county's banking sector rose by Tk 10,167.08 crore in the first three months of 2022 after the regulatory exemptions for loans expired in December 2021.

The borrowers enjoyed the relaxed repayment scope for 2020 and 2021, including a one year loan moratorium, following the Covid outbreak.

With the increase in the January-March quarter, the amount of defaulted loans in the banking sector rose to Tk 1,13,440 crore at the end of March 2022 from Tk 1,03,273.78 crore three months ago.

In 2021, the amount of defaulted loans increased by Tk 14,990 crore from Tk 88,283 crore at the end of December 2020, though banks were barred from downgrading loans against repayment of only 15 per cent of the overdue loans.

Of the defaulted loans, the amount defaulted in private commercial banks went up to Tk 57,803.68 crore at the end of March 2022 from Tk 51,520.82 crore three months ago. The volume of such loans in state owned commercial bank rose to Tk 48,737.03 crore from Tk 44,976.84 crore.

The amount of defaulted loans in foreign commercial banks and specialised banks stood at Tk 2,884.58 crore and Tk 4,015.56 crore respectively.

About the surge in defaulted loans, Policy Research Institute executive director Ahsan H Mansur said, 'As the regulatory relaxations are ending gradually, defaulted loans have started to bounce back again and it was supposed to happen.'

Besides the regulatory forbearance, the deterioration in the country's

economic situation also affected the repayment capacity of some borrowers and thereby increasing the magnitude of defaulted loans due to the combination of the two factors.

Many borrowers are still using the regulatory forbearances and many started to become defaulters against once the regulatory exemptions started expiring, said the economist. The defaulted loans amount would eventually increase further, Mansur forecasted, citing the existing regulatory approach and the tendency of borrowers to avert repayments.

The ratio of the defaulted loans in the banking sector also rose to 8.53 per cent against the outstanding loans of Tk 13,29,735.73 crore at the end of March 2022 from 7.93 per cent against the outstanding loans of Tk 13,01,797.26 crore three months ago.

The ratio would be around 10-11 per cent and the regulator is in a kind of artificial comfort as it kept the amount at 8.53 per cent by providing regulatory forbearance, he observed. If the written-off loans, the rescheduled loans and the loans remaining unrecovered due to court proceedings are taken into account, the amount would be around 20 per cent, he further said.











