Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, 5:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Default loans rises to Tk 10,167cr in 3 months

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Business Correspondent

The amount of defaulted loans in the county's banking sector rose by Tk 10,167.08 crore in the first three months of 2022 after the regulatory exemptions for loans expired in December 2021.
The borrowers enjoyed the relaxed repayment scope for 2020 and 2021, including a one year loan moratorium, following the Covid outbreak.
With the increase in the January-March quarter, the amount of defaulted loans in the banking sector rose to Tk 1,13,440 crore at the end of March 2022 from Tk 1,03,273.78 crore three months ago.
In 2021, the amount of defaulted loans increased by Tk 14,990 crore from Tk 88,283 crore at the end of December 2020, though banks were barred from downgrading loans against repayment of only 15 per cent of the overdue loans.
Of the defaulted loans, the amount defaulted in private commercial banks went up to Tk 57,803.68 crore at the end of March 2022 from Tk 51,520.82 crore three months ago.  The volume of such loans in state owned commercial bank rose to Tk 48,737.03 crore from Tk 44,976.84 crore.
The amount of defaulted loans in foreign commercial banks and specialised banks stood at Tk 2,884.58 crore and Tk 4,015.56 crore respectively.
About the surge in defaulted loans, Policy Research Institute executive director Ahsan H Mansur said, 'As the regulatory relaxations are ending gradually, defaulted loans have started to bounce back again and it was supposed to happen.'
Besides the regulatory forbearance, the deterioration in the country's
economic situation also affected the repayment capacity of some borrowers and thereby increasing the magnitude of defaulted loans due to the combination of the two factors.
Many borrowers are still using the regulatory forbearances and many started to become defaulters against once the regulatory exemptions started expiring, said the economist. The defaulted loans amount would eventually increase further, Mansur forecasted, citing the existing regulatory approach and the tendency of borrowers to avert repayments.
The ratio of the defaulted loans in the banking sector also rose to 8.53 per cent against the outstanding loans of Tk 13,29,735.73 crore at the end of March 2022 from 7.93 per cent against the outstanding loans of Tk 13,01,797.26 crore three months ago.
The ratio would be around 10-11 per cent and the regulator is in a kind of artificial comfort as it kept the amount at 8.53 per cent by providing regulatory forbearance, he observed. If the written-off loans, the rescheduled loans and the loans remaining unrecovered due to court proceedings are taken into account, the amount would be around 20 per cent, he further said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Water levels in Himalayan river basins drop as world warms
Gas price hike angers consumer rights groups
Padma Bridge: A ray of hope for farmers, fishermen of Shariatpur
Fakhrul demands neutral probe into Ctg fire
Power, energy sector seeks Tk 67,000cr as subsidy
Award goes to wrong person?
Rice import proposal awaits PM's approval
UN, ILO stress industrial safety frameworks, its enforcement


Latest News
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
"Will not contest election again": Sri Lankan President
Private companies to be allowed to import rice
Historic 6-Point Day Tuesday
Cost of various projects to be revised, Tajul tells JS
Bangladesh Bank devalues currency by Tk1.60
Outgoing Brazilian envoy pays courtesy calls on President
Square MD gets anticipatory bail in hoarding rice case
First digital population census begins from June 15
14-member body formed for Padma bridge opening ceremony
Most Read News
25 years of BIMSTEC
BM Container Depot Fire kills 50
Russia strikes Kyiv for 1st time in more than a month
Xiaomi offers up to Tk12,000 cashback on smartphones
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
Teacher dies unnaturally
And all the ‘rubbish’ our politicians speak...
BAEC condoles deaths of officials
Competition Law and its enforcement in Bangladesh
3 killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft