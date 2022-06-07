Efforts on to douse fire at explosion site in Ctg  



A VIRTUAL BATTLEFIELD AT SITAKUNDA: Flammable materials lay scattered among smouldering cans on the container yard of the BM Depot on Monday where a devastating blaze destroyed containers carrying goods worth millions of taka and claimed the lives of at least 50 people, including nine fire fighters on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Chattogram DC (Deputy Commissioner) office has revised the death toll from Sitakunda's BM Container Depot fire to 41. Bodies of 22 persons, who were killed in BM Inland Container Depot's fire at Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram, have been handed over to their family members.

The authorities of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) handed the bodies over to respective families from Saturday night to Sunday morning after identifying them. The hospital police

outpost ASI Alauddin Talukder confirmed the matter.

Media reports mentioned the death toll as 49 after the DC office confirmed it on Sunday afternoon, However, the DC office's information booth around 3:30pm on Monday confirmed that 41 people died from the fire and revised the notice board accordingly. According to the information booth, 99 people were critically injured and were receiving treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Fire Service sources said there may be a container containing flammable chemicals close to the burning containers and so they are working very carefully.

A 20-member special Hazmat (hazardous material) team with two tenders reached Chattogram from Dhaka to assist the fire service men working at the depot.

Chattogram's Additional Superintendent of Police Afruzul Haque Tutul also confirmed the death toll as 41. Asked about the missing people, he said they didn't have any coordinated list of missing people so far.

A candle light vigil was held at the Central Shaheed Minar on Monday in memory of those who lost their lives in the tragic inferno at BM Container Depot at Sitakunda. PHOTO: OBSERVER

They moved the chemical containers to a safe distance, said Lt Col Ariful Islam, an officer of the 24th Infantry Division in Chattogram, after his visit to the depot on Monday.

In addition to the firefighting efforts and the rescue operation, the army was working to contain chemical pollution of the sea after the massive fire erupted at the privately run BM Container Depot on Saturday night. "The fire is under control but smoke is billowing from the containers carrying fabrics," said Lt Col Ariful.

We hope to douse the flames soon if they do not spread further. But we have no specific idea about the time." More than 200 army personnel joined the civil administration to douse the flames on Sunday.

There were 4,300 containers at the 24-acre depot when the blaze started. About 3,000 of these containers were empty, while the rest held goods for import and export.

Some of the containers had hydrogen peroxide produced by the Al Razi Chemical Complex, owned by BM Container Depot Director Mujibur Rahman. The fire service believes the chemical was the main cause of the fire's intensity. "The nature of the chemical is not determined yet because many of the depot officials have suffered heavy casualties," Ariful said.









