Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, 5:38 AM
Home Front Page

Historic Six-Point Day today

President, PM pay tributes to Bangabandhu, 11 martyrs

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The historic Six-Point Day, marking the demand for autonomy for the then East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, will be observed today (June 7) across the country in a befitting manner.
On June 7 in 1966, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman launched a massive movement against the misrule of the Pakistanis on the basis of the 6-point demand, the Magna Carta of the Bengalis, demanding autonomy for the then East Pakistan.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the six-point day.
In his message, President Hamid paid rich tributes to the memories of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
and all who embraced martyrdom for implementing the six-point demand.
Terming the historic six-point demand as the milestone in the country's long struggle for independence, he said the independence of Bangalee nation was not achieved in a single day.
The President said the movement, which was initiated in 1948 with the demand for recognition of Bangla as a state language, had successfully culminated through the 1952 Language Movement creating the foundation of Bangalee nationalism.
Later, Bangabandhu placed the historic six-point demand in Lahore in 1966 for autonomy of Bangalee nation in continuation of formation of Jukto front in 1954, movement against autocratic rule in 1958 and 1962 Education Commission movement.
Through the six-point demand, President Hamid said, Bangabandhu presented political, economic, social and cultural interests, along with administrative structure, powers of the central government, monetary policy, revenue and tax policy, foreign trade and the formation of regional forces, of East Bengal.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, paid glowing tributes to the memories of all martyrs of the struggle for independence including those of the June 7 and said that the historic June 7 is an unforgettable and significant day in the history of Bangladesh.
To mark the day, different socio-political organisations including ruling Awami League, its associate bodies and like-minded socio-cultural organisations have taken elaborate programmes.
 The AL's programmes include hoisting of the national and party flags at 6:30am atop Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi and central office in the capital and all unit offices across the country today.
Leaders and activists of AL and its front organisations will place floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi at 8:00am.
Besides, a discussion will be held at AL central office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue at 4:00pm. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the discussion through videoconferencing from his official residence Ganabhaban.


