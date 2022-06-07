Padma Bridge: Khulna residents eagerly anticipating inauguration

KHULNA, June 6: The Padma Multipurpose Bridge will undoubtedly bring a groundbreaking change in the communication system for the people of the south-western districts of the country.

Once in operation, economists say, the greater road connectivity will play a significant role in boosting trade and commerce with Bangladesh's entire southern region.

It is expected to change the fate of around 40 million people in addition to accelerating the GDP growth.

Besides, people who have been experiencing tremendous suffering during their journey from Dhaka to different southern parts of the country will heave a sigh of relief as they can easily travel from Dhaka to Khulna within four hours by using the Padma Bridge.

Experts said currently, it takes one and one and half hours to three hours to cross the Padma River by a ferry from Mawa to Jajira and many people have to wait for a long time to cross the river, which is a waste of time.

But once the Padma Bridge opens, the suffering of the public will not only be reduced but also save time. It will also be proved as a boon for business people.

Syed Aslam Ali, the Additional Chief Engineer of Roads and Highways Department (Khulna), said "Currently it takes 6-7 hours to go to Dhaka from Khulna and more depending on the crossing of the ferry. But through the Padma Bridge, people can cross the river within 20 minutes after paying the toll and as a result, it will take only four hours to go to Dhaka from Khulna."

Prof. Samiul Haque of English Department at Khulna University said "Country's people will see a groundbreaking change and the residents of south-western parts will avail the benefits of the bridge first."

Besides, the sufferings of people at the ferry ghat will be ended forever, he said.

Meanwhile, the experts also said that the traders involved in different businesses can transport their goods to Mongla Port in a short time which will boost the overall activities of Mongla port.

Already, a dynamic change has been seen in the development activities going on in Jashore, Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Jhenaidah, Kushtia district, Benapole, Darshana and Bhomra land ports ahead of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge.

Padma Bridge opening

The construction work on the 6.15-km bridge started in November, 2014 and the mega structure is expected to be open to traffic on June 25 this year.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate Padma Bridge on June 25, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on May 25.

"The bridge will be named after the river Padma only and not after anyone in the Bangabandhu family. Hasina will inaugurate the bridge at 10am on June 25," he told reporters after a meeting with the PM at Ganobhaban.

The inauguration of the Padma Bridge will be celebrated in 64 districts of the country simultaneously on June 25.

There will be common programmes, including a laser show in Dhaka's Hatirjheel, all around to mark the memorable occasion.

Special programmes will be arranged in four districts - Munshiganj, Madaripur, Shariatpur, and Dhaka - for five days.

In a video conference Friday, the Cabinet Division asked all the deputy commissioners to make necessary arrangements for the said programmes. -UNB











