Former mayor of Dhamrai municipality jailed in graft case

A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced former mayor of Dhamrai municipality Dewan Nazim Uddin to four-year imprisonment in a case lodged for amassing illegal wealth and concealing information about his assets.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-9 pronounced the judgment on Sunday in presence of the convict and sent him to jail afterwards with conviction warrant.

Confirming the matter, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) counsel Rezaul Karim Reza said the court sentenced the convict to four-year imprisonment and fined him Taka 29.18 lakh under section 27 (1) of the ACC Act. The court also fined him Taka one lakh more under section 26 (2) of the same act.

ACC filed the case against the former mayor on January 23, 2019, and filed charge-sheet in the case on August 23, 2020.











