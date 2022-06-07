Video
Fire burns 16 shops in City’s Merul Badda

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

Sixteen shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in a market of DIT project area in Merul Badda of the City last night, has been doused around 6.00am on Monday.
Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters' control room duty officer Lima Khanom told BSS that they received the news of the fire around 4:30am.
Being informed, a total of six firefighting units rushed to the spot in phases and doused the blaze after their relentless efforts around 6:00am, she added.
The initial idea is that the fire originated from an electric short-circuits at a shop of the market around 4:30am, said Lima.    -BSS


