Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, 5:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Drawing lessons from Sitakunda carnage

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Drawing lessons from Sitakunda carnage

Drawing lessons from Sitakunda carnage

Way back in early august 2020, we published an editorial against the backdrop of the horrific chemical blast occurring at Lebanon's Beirut. The massive chemical detonation of some 2, 750 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate (AN) claimed the lives of 220 people and injured more than 6,500 instantaneously. Moreover, the explosion caused severe damage to nearby dense residential and commercial areas.

It should have been a wakeup call for the rest of the world, and us. We also stressed on ensuring safety at all our chemical depots while removing dangerous chemical substances stored passed expiry dates. And now the Sitakunda carnage is only a sad reminder of the state of sloppy and slapdash handling of lethal chemical substances in the country. The disaster couldn't have been worse with over 50 dead and hundreds injured and we are counting.

The million dollar question, however, couldn't we have prevented this calamity? Now we come to learn that mandatory safety measures as storing chemicals on a separate part of the premises with caution signs were not followed at BM Container Depot.

However, according to the Dangerous Cargo Act-1953, shipping companies, ports and container depots are instructed to store and ship chemicals like hydrogen peroxide separate from other goods. Besides, the box and containers must be labelled with multiple caution signs. But fire -fighters, working at the site since the fire broke out on Saturday night, saw no such precautionary measures in place.

Reportedly, the owner of 240 tonnes of hydrogen peroxide is also the owner of the depot. And he has more than enough to shoulder and explain the causes behind the avoidable catastrophe. Though BM Container Depot authority has announced to compensate with Tk 10 lakh to each family of the workers who died in the deadly fire and critically injured victims, but the ones killed will never return.

From a technical perspective, if hydrogen peroxide concentration is 3-10 percent, it is not dangerous. But it could turn into an explosive if the concentration is over 30 percent. And according to customs document, we come to know that concentration of hydrogen peroxide stored at BM Depot was 50 percent. Sitakunda carnage has once again exposed the existing vulnerabilities and the sad state of industrial safety in Bangladesh.

We call on the government authorities concerned to promptly investigate into this tragedy and undertake necessary reforms to prevent its recurrence-in the country's chemical depots and all such industrial settings. In addition, it must also ensure survivors are accounted for and properly treated and rehabilitated while bodies of the dead are quickly handed over to the grieving families.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Drawing lessons from Sitakunda carnage
Devastating fire incident at Chittagong container depot
First meeting of JWG raises hope
Drives against illegal rice hoarding deliver mixed results
The nationalbudget we expect
Portuguese acknowledgement of our socio-economic development
Unregistered healthcare centres targeted
Air, noise pollution overwhelms Dhaka


Latest News
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
"Will not contest election again": Sri Lankan President
Private companies to be allowed to import rice
Historic 6-Point Day Tuesday
Cost of various projects to be revised, Tajul tells JS
Bangladesh Bank devalues currency by Tk1.60
Outgoing Brazilian envoy pays courtesy calls on President
Square MD gets anticipatory bail in hoarding rice case
First digital population census begins from June 15
14-member body formed for Padma bridge opening ceremony
Most Read News
25 years of BIMSTEC
BM Container Depot Fire kills 50
Russia strikes Kyiv for 1st time in more than a month
Xiaomi offers up to Tk12,000 cashback on smartphones
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
Teacher dies unnaturally
And all the ‘rubbish’ our politicians speak...
BAEC condoles deaths of officials
Competition Law and its enforcement in Bangladesh
3 killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft