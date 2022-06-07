

Drawing lessons from Sitakunda carnage



It should have been a wakeup call for the rest of the world, and us. We also stressed on ensuring safety at all our chemical depots while removing dangerous chemical substances stored passed expiry dates. And now the Sitakunda carnage is only a sad reminder of the state of sloppy and slapdash handling of lethal chemical substances in the country. The disaster couldn't have been worse with over 50 dead and hundreds injured and we are counting.



The million dollar question, however, couldn't we have prevented this calamity? Now we come to learn that mandatory safety measures as storing chemicals on a separate part of the premises with caution signs were not followed at BM Container Depot.



However, according to the Dangerous Cargo Act-1953, shipping companies, ports and container depots are instructed to store and ship chemicals like hydrogen peroxide separate from other goods. Besides, the box and containers must be labelled with multiple caution signs. But fire -fighters, working at the site since the fire broke out on Saturday night, saw no such precautionary measures in place.



Reportedly, the owner of 240 tonnes of hydrogen peroxide is also the owner of the depot. And he has more than enough to shoulder and explain the causes behind the avoidable catastrophe. Though BM Container Depot authority has announced to compensate with Tk 10 lakh to each family of the workers who died in the deadly fire and critically injured victims, but the ones killed will never return.



From a technical perspective, if hydrogen peroxide concentration is 3-10 percent, it is not dangerous. But it could turn into an explosive if the concentration is over 30 percent. And according to customs document, we come to know that concentration of hydrogen peroxide stored at BM Depot was 50 percent. Sitakunda carnage has once again exposed the existing vulnerabilities and the sad state of industrial safety in Bangladesh.



We call on the government authorities concerned to promptly investigate into this tragedy and undertake necessary reforms to prevent its recurrence-in the country's chemical depots and all such industrial settings. In addition, it must also ensure survivors are accounted for and properly treated and rehabilitated while bodies of the dead are quickly handed over to the grieving families. Way back in early august 2020, we published an editorial against the backdrop of the horrific chemical blast occurring at Lebanon's Beirut. The massive chemical detonation of some 2, 750 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate (AN) claimed the lives of 220 people and injured more than 6,500 instantaneously. Moreover, the explosion caused severe damage to nearby dense residential and commercial areas.It should have been a wakeup call for the rest of the world, and us. We also stressed on ensuring safety at all our chemical depots while removing dangerous chemical substances stored passed expiry dates. And now the Sitakunda carnage is only a sad reminder of the state of sloppy and slapdash handling of lethal chemical substances in the country. The disaster couldn't have been worse with over 50 dead and hundreds injured and we are counting.The million dollar question, however, couldn't we have prevented this calamity? Now we come to learn that mandatory safety measures as storing chemicals on a separate part of the premises with caution signs were not followed at BM Container Depot.However, according to the Dangerous Cargo Act-1953, shipping companies, ports and container depots are instructed to store and ship chemicals like hydrogen peroxide separate from other goods. Besides, the box and containers must be labelled with multiple caution signs. But fire -fighters, working at the site since the fire broke out on Saturday night, saw no such precautionary measures in place.Reportedly, the owner of 240 tonnes of hydrogen peroxide is also the owner of the depot. And he has more than enough to shoulder and explain the causes behind the avoidable catastrophe. Though BM Container Depot authority has announced to compensate with Tk 10 lakh to each family of the workers who died in the deadly fire and critically injured victims, but the ones killed will never return.From a technical perspective, if hydrogen peroxide concentration is 3-10 percent, it is not dangerous. But it could turn into an explosive if the concentration is over 30 percent. And according to customs document, we come to know that concentration of hydrogen peroxide stored at BM Depot was 50 percent. Sitakunda carnage has once again exposed the existing vulnerabilities and the sad state of industrial safety in Bangladesh.We call on the government authorities concerned to promptly investigate into this tragedy and undertake necessary reforms to prevent its recurrence-in the country's chemical depots and all such industrial settings. In addition, it must also ensure survivors are accounted for and properly treated and rehabilitated while bodies of the dead are quickly handed over to the grieving families.