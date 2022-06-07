Video
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022
Letter To the Editor

Fire incident in Ctg container depot

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139

Dear Sir

Explosion at Sitakunda proves that human life has no value in Bangladesh. It is difficult to breathe in the poisonous air while tear is dripping from the eyes. Chemical filled containers were exploding one after another. Some containers contain hydrogen peroxide, while others contain sulphur.

The blast released toxic fumes from the chemical into the area. People, who came to the scene, including members of the fire service, could not open their eyes. Most members' eyes turned red, due to chemicals. Some people's eyes were watering. Under this circumstance it was hard to take breath.

Meanwhile, the fire service members had to get speed to bring the fire under control by just sprinkling water. Fire service members were having trouble breathing the toxic fumes of the chemical. Many had been seen sitting tired. But the fire at the container depot was not letting them sit. After taking a few breaths, the members of the fire service were going down to the rescue operation and fire control again.

Few months later everything will be as normal as before. In our country, corruption is pervasive. In addition to that, mismanagement and laxity in duty are common. Therefore, no sector is safe from danger.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



