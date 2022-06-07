

Negligence: A ticking bomb



Incidentally, a terrible fire broke out at BM Container Depot adjacent to Kashem Jute Mill at Sonaichhari in Sitakunda around 10 pm on Saturday. In that fire, an area about five kilometers was shaken by a huge explosion in a chemical container. The walls and windows of nearby houses collapsed.



The fire did not come under control in 14 hours. Some 29 units of fire service were working in to control fire while this article was being penned. The death toll from Saturday night's blaze has risen to 81, including eight firefighters. More than 400 people, including police and firefighters, were burned and injured. The injured are being treated at different hospitals including Chittagong Medical College and CMH. This information has been informed by various hospital sources.



To handle the situation, doctors and nurses of all levels in Chittagong have been asked to cancel their leave and join the workplace. According to the latest information, 31 people including 8 fire service personnel were killed in the devastating fire in Bangladesh's port city of Chattogram in Sitakunda. Thirty fire service personnel and 10 police personnel were injured.



Many local people say that BM Container Depot is owned by Smart Group, a Chittagong-based company. The depot was kept in a tin shade by making hydrogen peroxide at Al-Razi Chemical Complex in Hathazari Thandachhari. As a result, such a terrible fire broke out.



Combustible chemicals such as hydrogen peroxide were stored with customs clearance and permission from the Directorate of Explosives, the company claimed. However, the Directorate of Explosives said that their approval was not obtained. The name of this organization is not even in the list.



According to fire service and depot sources, all other depots, including Smart Group's BM Container Depot in Sitakunda, Chittagong, have security flaws. Although there are strict rules for the approval of appropriate authorities in the import of combustible materials, it has not been complied with.



Initially, the fire was reported to have been caused by a container carrying chemicals, but a serious flaw in the security arrangements at the BM container depot was reported by employees at the company.



Rakibul Islam, Deputy Assistant Director of the fire service, said the container contained imported hydrogen peroxide. The result was a rapid explosion. However, neither the depot owner nor any official came to the spot till 1 pm on Sunday.



The fire service rescue team could not reveal what kind of chemicals were in the container depot as there was no owner. The fire service says that is why they are not involved in the rescue operation.



Going to the spot, Director General of Fire Service Brigadier General Main Uddin told reporters that no one belonging to the owner of the container depot has been found yet. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. It is not possible to control the fire of all chemicals with water. Because of this it takes time to control. In such a situation, what do we call it an accident or murder? We do not see any visible initiative on the part of those concerned to counter the horrific fires caused by such chemicals every year somewhere in the country, which is unfortunate.



Awareness can play a great role in preventing firefight. Apart from this, no industry can be set up in residential areas. Be careful to use chemical, chemical and combustible materials.



There is a need to increase the amount of roads in such areas where residential and industrial establishments are located, where the smoke of big-cigarette cannot be dropped. Occasionally, the electrical transmitters and the transmitter should be examined. If there are mechanical errors then they have to be changed. Children cannot be allowed to play with fire. Need to report faster to the fire service. To make people aware, the Fire Service will be conducted by the Fire Service.



Residential buildings and factories cannot be kept together. Print and electronic media such as Radio, Television and Newspaper can create public awareness about firefighting remedies. Wherever there is scalding, fireworks, cigarette, everyone will have to abstain. Fire service has to be periodic and to increase its manpower. Task Force needs to be formed in coordination with different departments of the government to deal with the accidents.



Community volunteers have to be created. Hopefully, these things will reduce the incidents of fire. In the end, I think it is important to keep the ideas in mind about the increase in the awareness of prevention of such a ruthless incident and the special action to remedy such an incident it's important. We do not want to see such incidents due to our own mistakes.



We haven't learnt from the past and we don't take remedial action. There have been such incidents in the past as well. There has been a nominal committee of inquiry but we have not been able to come up with a permanent solution which is unfortunate. It is important to learn from the past.

Md Atikur Rahman, Columnist











