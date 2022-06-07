10 people found dead in 10 districts

A total of 10 people including two women and two schoolboys have been found dead in separate incidents in 10 districts- Habiganj, Dinajpur, Patuakhali, Narsingdi, Joypurhat, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Pirojpur, Manikganj and Kurigram, in four days.

HABIGANJ: Police recovered the body of a woman in Bahubal Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Jharna Akhter, 22, was the wife of Lechhu Mia, a resident of Chanpur Village under Nandanpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the housewife in the house at around 11:30am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bahubal Model Police Station (PS) Raqibul Islam Khan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating whether Jharna Akhter committed suicide or was murdered.

DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from the bank of a pond in Biral Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shuvo Chandra Shil, 22, son of Santos Chandra Shil, a resident of Teghra Mohespur Napitpara Village in the upazila.

Biral PS OC Fakhrul Islam said locals spotted the body on the bank of a pond in Kanchon intersection Mollapara area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahmim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Family members of the deceased said after completing his task at the shop, Shuvo went out to hang out with his friends on Sunday night. But he did not return home. Later, they started looking for him but could not find him anywhere.

The victim has sharp weapon marks on his head.

However, one person has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incident, the OC added.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a man from a pond in Kalapara Upazila of the district early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Jafar Pradip, 35, son of late A Khaleq Pahlan, a resident of Rajpara Village under Tiakhali Union in the upazila. He was a human right activist.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Abu Jafar in a pond nearby the house at around 2am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its hand and belly.

The deceased's wife said Abu Jafar had a quarrel with with his brother Sohag over land dispute on Sunday evening.

Sohag might have killed him, she alleged.

Kalapara PS OC Md Jashim confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and filing of a case is underway in this connection.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a schoolboy from the Meghna River in Raipura Upazila of the district on Sunday noon after five days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Abir Islam, 16, son of Ashraful Islam of Khakchak Village under Palashtali Union in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Seraj Nagar MA Model High School.

Police and local sources said Abir along with his friends came to visit the Meghna River in Panthashala Ferry Ghat under Sreenagar union of the upazila on May 31 last.

At one stage, he fell in the river and went missing there.

Fire service personnel conducted a long search, but could not able to find him.

Later, locals spotted his half-decomposed body in the river in Fakirer Char area under Sreenagar Union of the upazila on Sunday noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Raipura PS Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident.

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a man from a pond in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning after a day of his missing.

Deceased Hasanuzzaman Hasu, 26, was the son of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Bhimpur Village in the upazila.

Panchbibi PS OC Palash Chandra Dev said Hasanuzzaman went out of the house on Saturday, but did not return. He had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body in a pond in Bhimpur area on Sunday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik District Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father alleged that someone might have killed his son.

The reason behind the killing could not be known immediately.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter. The mystery will be solved after getting the autopsy report.

No one was yet arrested in this regard.

Filing of a murder case with Panchbibi PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Police recovered the floating body of a schoolboy from a pond in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Shuvo Saha, 13, son of late Dilip Saha, a resident of Daulatganj Village in Laksham Upazila of Cumilla District. He was a tenth grader at a high school in the area.

Police and local sources said Shuvo came ti visit his maternal grandparents' house in Ward No. 8 Mandar Bari under No. 10 Norottampur Union in Begumganj Upazila on Friday night.

However, he went out of his grandparents' house at around 9:45pm while talking with someone over mobile phone.

He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his body floating in a pond in Ward No. 8 Mandar Bari area on Saturday noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 1:45pm and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Filing of a case with Begumganj PS is underway in this connection.

Begumganj PS OC Mir Jahedul Haque Roni confirmed the incident, adding the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

JURI, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man in Juri Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Roman Mia, 19, son of Shuab Ali, a resident of Belagaon area under Jafarnagar Union in the upazila. He was a rickshaw-puller by profession.

Police sources said local spotted the body of Roman hanging from a mango tree in the area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed police recovered the body.

The deceased's mother Fulbanu Begum said, "My son was killed deliberately. I want a fair investigation."

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Juri PS OC Abul Kalam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

PIROJPUR: Police recovered the floating body of a woman from the Baleshwar River in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the woman wrapped in a gunny bag floating in the Baleshwar River in Chandipur Village in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that she might have been murdered five to six days back.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Indurkani PS OC Md Enamul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from the Kaliganga River in Singair Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body severed from its head in the river in Golai Ghat area under Jamsha Union in the upazila at around 3pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Singair PS OC Shafiqul Islam Molla confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a man in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon after three months and 20 days of his missing.

Deceased Shalu Mia, 35, son of late Chan Mandal, was a resident of Kawarchar Bagherhat Village under Dantbhanga Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Shalu Mia was abducted by his opponents on February 11 following land dispute.

Shalu Mia's wife Rezeka Khatun lodged a case with Rowmari PS on April 29 accusing Dantbhanga Union Parishad Member Zakir Hossain, Khaibar Ali and three unnamed others.

Following this, police arrested Zakir Hossain from Dhaka on May 30.

Later on, police arrested Khaibar Ali and Zia on Wednesday.

Following the statement from the arrested, the law enforcers recovered the body of Shalu Mia after digging up soil on the bank of the Jinjaram River in Tekani Village of the upazila on Thursday afternoon.

Rowmari PS OC Montaser Billah confirmed the incident, adding that legal would be taken in this connection.