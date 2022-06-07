New body of Khawja Ahamad Parishsad formed

FENI, June 6: The committee of Khawja Ahmad Parishsad in the district has been re-formed.

The new committee was announced at a meeting of the council on May 29. The meeting was presided over by Bir Muktijoddha Mostafa Kamal, a close associate of Bhasa Sainik and Bir Muktijoddha Khawja Ahmad.

The present President of the committee Bir Muktijoddha Mostafa Hossain has been made President while Bir Muktijoddha and ex-commander of Feni District Abdul Motaleb General Secretary (GS).

The 11-member committee has made Journalist Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan Assistant GS.











