Lightning strike kills farmer in Sunamganj

SUNAMGANJ, June 6: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Shalla Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Radika Chandra, 32, son of late Rakesh Chandra, a resident of Chakua Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shalla Police Station Aminul Islam said Radika Chandra went to a paddy field next to his house in the morning.

Suddenly, thunderbolt struck him, leaving Radika Chandra dead on the spot, the OC added.











