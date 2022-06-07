Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Lightning strike kills farmer in Sunamganj

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondent

SUNAMGANJ, June 6: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Shalla Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Radika Chandra, 32, son of late Rakesh Chandra, a resident of Chakua Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shalla Police Station Aminul Islam said Radika Chandra went to a paddy field next to his house in the morning.
Suddenly, thunderbolt struck him, leaving Radika Chandra dead on the spot, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 people found dead in 10 districts
New body of Khawja Ahamad Parishsad formed
Lightning strike kills farmer in Sunamganj
‘MCC aims at building clean city’
Samajtantrik Shramik Front in Barishal brought out a procession
Man to die in Gopalganj murder case
Chairperson of Bangladesh Air Force Women's Welfare Association Parishad Tahmida Hannan
Newspaper distributors in Feni hold AGM


Latest News
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
"Will not contest election again": Sri Lankan President
Private companies to be allowed to import rice
Historic 6-Point Day Tuesday
Cost of various projects to be revised, Tajul tells JS
Bangladesh Bank devalues currency by Tk1.60
Outgoing Brazilian envoy pays courtesy calls on President
Square MD gets anticipatory bail in hoarding rice case
First digital population census begins from June 15
14-member body formed for Padma bridge opening ceremony
Most Read News
25 years of BIMSTEC
BM Container Depot Fire kills 50
Russia strikes Kyiv for 1st time in more than a month
Xiaomi offers up to Tk12,000 cashback on smartphones
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
Teacher dies unnaturally
And all the ‘rubbish’ our politicians speak...
BAEC condoles deaths of officials
Competition Law and its enforcement in Bangladesh
3 killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft