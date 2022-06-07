‘MCC aims at building clean city’

MYMENSINGH, June 6: Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) is working to build a clean city through sustainable development.

While opening the plastic waste removal campaign organized by MCC on the occasion of World Environment Day-2022 on Sunday, Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu came up with the remark.

But achieving the goal is not possible without cooperation of the citizens, he added.

To build a safe, clean and prosperous Mymensingh, the surrounding environments must be made clean and safe, he further said. Everyone should come forward with awareness in this regard, he maintained.

Mayor disclosed, the Prime Minister has given a project of Tk 122 crore to build a clean Mymensingh; besides, a project to generate electricity from the waste is awaiting approval; if these projects are implemented, the way will be paved for waste management of the MCC and construction of clean Mymensingh.

Plastic waste will be removed from different areas of Wards 9, 10, 17 and 19 of the city under the campaign.

The inaugural function was arranged at Shilpacharya Zainul Udyan under the project of improving the quality of life of marginal people.

MCC's Chief Executive Officer Md Yusuf Ali, Chief Waste Management Officer Md Arifur Rahman, councillors of the MCC, UNDP representative and Rover Scout members were present at the opening.









