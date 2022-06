Samajtantrik Shramik Front in Barishal brought out a procession









Samajtantrik Shramik Front in Barishal brought out a procession in the city on Monday. The procession demanded the arrest of those involved in Sitakunda fire incident, establishing the parking stand for auto-rickshaws and easy-bikes, opening service lane for three-wheelers on the highway, and providing legal licence from the BRTA to the drivers of battery-run vehicles. photo: observer