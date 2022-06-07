Man to die in Gopalganj murder case

GOPALGANJ, June 6: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death in a murder case filed in 2015.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at around 11am. The condemned convict is Md Chan Mia alias Chandu.

According to the prosecution, the accused hacked Md Kamal Hossain to death in Titagram Village in Kashiani Upazila of the district on May 16, 2015.

The deceased's father Md Shahadat Fakir lodged a murder case with Kashiani Police Station accusing 28 people.

Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing 24 people after investigation.

The court also acquitted 23 accused as their guilt was not proven.











