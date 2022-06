Chairperson of Bangladesh Air Force Women's Welfare Association Parishad Tahmida Hannan



















Chairperson of Bangladesh Air Force Women's Welfare Association Parishad Tahmida Hannan, wife of the Air Force Chief, as chief guest, inaugurated BAFWWA Golden Eagle Nursery in the auditorium of BAF Shaheen College at Shamshernagar under Kamalganj Upazila of Moulvibazar on Monday morning. Principal of the school Nadia Binte Rafique was also present at that time. photo: observer