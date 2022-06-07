Newspaper distributors in Feni hold AGM



A group photograph of the newspaper distributors in Feni. photo: observer

The meeting was arranged in Dr. Sazzad auditorium along trunk road in the district town. Different important decisions were taken unanimously at the AGM.

The meeting was presided over by the Council Convenor Muhammad Abu Taher Buiyan while Member Secretary Raju Ahmed moderated the meeting.Speakers came up with different important issues which are needed for the well-being of newspaper distributors.

Among others, Council members and distributors Abdul Aziz, Bivo Ranjan Mazumdar and Mohammad Yunus, members Nizam Uddin Mizan, Abul Hasem Tipu, Jahangir Alam, Md Selim and Md Badsha Mia spoke at the meeting.











