Journos urged to make campaign successful

PANCHAGARH, June 6: Around 1.55 lakh children under five years of age will be administered Vitamin A capsules on National Vitamin 'A' Plus Campaign-2022, on June 12 in five upazilas of the district. It will continue till June 15.

The campaign will begin at 8am at 1,077 centres and continue till 4pm. A total of 1,077 outreach vaccination centres will be set up by Panchagarh Civil Surgeon office.

Over 2,154 volunteers, 190 family welfare assistants and 122 health assistants would be engaged for giving Vitamin A capsules to the children aged from 6 to 59 months in the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Rafiqul Hasan informed this at district orientation and planning meeting with journalists in the conference room of the Civil Surgeon office on Monday noon.

He said each of the 17,550 children aged from 6 months to 11 months will be administered blue-colour Vitamin A capsule while each of the 1.55 lakh children aged from 12 months to 59 months will be fed red-colour Vitamin A capsule on the day in the district.

Dr Rakibul Hasan said, the media has a vital role in making the campaign a total success. The newsmen can prevent any kind of rumour relating to the campaign, he added.

District EPI Supervisor Hasibur Rahman Shah Labu presented the keynote paper. Senior Journalist Shahidul Islam Shahid Spoke at the meeting.

He mentioned, Vitamin 'A' supplementation is essential for the normal functioning of the visual system, maintenance of cell function for growth, red blood cell production, immunity, and reproduction.

It's also very important for reduction of the diarrhoeal attack and prevention of post-measles blindness.











