Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Journos urged to make campaign successful

2 lakh Panchagarh children to get Vitamin A capsules

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, June  6: Around 1.55 lakh children under five years of age will be administered Vitamin A capsules on National Vitamin 'A' Plus Campaign-2022, on June 12  in five upazilas of the district. It will continue till June 15.
The campaign will begin at 8am at 1,077 centres and continue till 4pm. A total of 1,077 outreach vaccination centres will be set up by Panchagarh Civil Surgeon office.
Over 2,154 volunteers, 190 family welfare assistants and 122 health assistants would be engaged for giving Vitamin A capsules to the children aged from 6 to 59 months in the district.
Civil Surgeon Dr Rafiqul Hasan informed this at district orientation and planning meeting with journalists in the conference room of the Civil Surgeon office on Monday noon.
He said each of the 17,550  children aged from 6 months to 11 months will be administered blue-colour Vitamin A capsule while each of the 1.55 lakh children aged from 12 months to 59 months will be fed red-colour Vitamin A capsule on the day in the district.
Dr Rakibul Hasan said, the media has a vital role in making the campaign a total success. The newsmen can prevent any kind of rumour relating to the campaign, he added.
District EPI Supervisor Hasibur Rahman Shah Labu presented the keynote paper. Senior Journalist Shahidul Islam Shahid Spoke at the meeting.
He mentioned, Vitamin 'A' supplementation is essential for the normal functioning of the visual system, maintenance of cell function for growth, red blood cell production, immunity, and reproduction.
It's also very important for reduction of the diarrhoeal attack and prevention of post-measles blindness.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 people found dead in 10 districts
New body of Khawja Ahamad Parishsad formed
Lightning strike kills farmer in Sunamganj
‘MCC aims at building clean city’
Samajtantrik Shramik Front in Barishal brought out a procession
Man to die in Gopalganj murder case
Chairperson of Bangladesh Air Force Women's Welfare Association Parishad Tahmida Hannan
Newspaper distributors in Feni hold AGM


Latest News
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
"Will not contest election again": Sri Lankan President
Private companies to be allowed to import rice
Historic 6-Point Day Tuesday
Cost of various projects to be revised, Tajul tells JS
Bangladesh Bank devalues currency by Tk1.60
Outgoing Brazilian envoy pays courtesy calls on President
Square MD gets anticipatory bail in hoarding rice case
First digital population census begins from June 15
14-member body formed for Padma bridge opening ceremony
Most Read News
25 years of BIMSTEC
BM Container Depot Fire kills 50
Russia strikes Kyiv for 1st time in more than a month
Xiaomi offers up to Tk12,000 cashback on smartphones
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
Teacher dies unnaturally
And all the ‘rubbish’ our politicians speak...
BAEC condoles deaths of officials
Competition Law and its enforcement in Bangladesh
3 killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft