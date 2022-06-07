Video
3 electrocuted in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Our Correspondents

Three people including a madrasa boy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Sherpur and Noakhali, in three days.
BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A fish trader was electrocuted in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Abu Sayeed, 50, son of Munser Ali, was a resident of Dakshin Dhaldanga Village under Shilkhuri Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Abu Sayeed came in contact with live electricity at around 8:30am while checking on the television connection in the house, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abu Sayeed dead.    
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhurungamari Police Station (PS) Alamgir Hossain and Shilkhuri Union Parishad Chairman Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the incident.
SHERPUR: A madrasa student was electrocuted in Sultanpur area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Tauhid, 13, son of Abdur Rajjak, a resident of Sultanpur area under Bajitkhali Union.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Tauhid came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he climbed on a tin roof of his madrasa, which left the boy dead on the spot.
Sherpur Sadar PS Official Mansur Ahmed confirmed the incident.
NOAKHALI: A young man was electrocuted in Kabirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abul Kasem Sohag, 26, son of Hafizulya, a resident of Ramdebpur Village.
Police and local sources said Sohag came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was repairing a refrigerator, which left him dead on the spot.


