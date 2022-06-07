Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, 5:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Prophet Muhammad Remark Row

Rahul claims BJP 'damaged India's standing globally'

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

NEW DELHI, June 6: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP amid the Prophet Muhammad remark row. BJP leader Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party over her controversial religious remarks on Prophet Muhammad on a TV news debate. She was a prime spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Her religious remark made during a television news debate triggered critical reactions from the South East, especially Islamic countries like Qatar, UAE and Iran putting India's international relations in jeopardy.
Rahul Gandhi commented on the same with his pointed tweet. He wrote, "Divided internally, India becomes weak externally. BJP's shameful bigotry has not only isolated us, but also damaged India's standing globally."
Withdrawing her statement against the Islamic Prophet, Nupur Sharm took to Twitter that she did not intend to hurt the sentiments of any          community.    -ZEE NEWS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rahul claims BJP 'damaged India's standing globally'
India rushes to quell outrage after insulting remarks on Islam
Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products over Prophet remarks
British PM's grip on power threatened as Tory MPs hold confidence vote
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers guide vehicles
Biden targets Latin America reset at summit marred by invite tension
3 killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police
Russia will strike harder if longer-range missiles supplied


Latest News
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
"Will not contest election again": Sri Lankan President
Private companies to be allowed to import rice
Historic 6-Point Day Tuesday
Cost of various projects to be revised, Tajul tells JS
Bangladesh Bank devalues currency by Tk1.60
Outgoing Brazilian envoy pays courtesy calls on President
Square MD gets anticipatory bail in hoarding rice case
First digital population census begins from June 15
14-member body formed for Padma bridge opening ceremony
Most Read News
25 years of BIMSTEC
BM Container Depot Fire kills 50
Russia strikes Kyiv for 1st time in more than a month
Xiaomi offers up to Tk12,000 cashback on smartphones
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
Teacher dies unnaturally
And all the ‘rubbish’ our politicians speak...
BAEC condoles deaths of officials
Competition Law and its enforcement in Bangladesh
3 killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft