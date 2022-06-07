Rahul claims BJP 'damaged India's standing globally'

NEW DELHI, June 6: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP amid the Prophet Muhammad remark row. BJP leader Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party over her controversial religious remarks on Prophet Muhammad on a TV news debate. She was a prime spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Her religious remark made during a television news debate triggered critical reactions from the South East, especially Islamic countries like Qatar, UAE and Iran putting India's international relations in jeopardy.

Rahul Gandhi commented on the same with his pointed tweet. He wrote, "Divided internally, India becomes weak externally. BJP's shameful bigotry has not only isolated us, but also damaged India's standing globally."

Withdrawing her statement against the Islamic Prophet, Nupur Sharm took to Twitter that she did not intend to hurt the sentiments of any community. -ZEE NEWS