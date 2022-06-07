Video
British PM's grip on power threatened as Tory MPs hold confidence vote

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159

LONDON, June 6: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a crunch Conservative Party confidence vote later Monday after 54 of his Tory MPs triggered a contest following a string of scandals that have shattered confidence in his leadership.
The beleaguered UK leader has spent months battling to maintain his grip on power after the so-called "Partygate" controversy saw him become the first serving UK prime minister found to have broken the law.
If he loses, he will be forced to step down as Conservative party leader and prime minister.
A scathing internal probe into the scandal said last month that he had presided over a culture of Covid lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street that ran late into the night and featured a drunken fight among staff.
Johnson, who won a landslide election victory in December 2019 on a vow to "get Brexit done", has steadfastly refused to stand down.
The 57-year-old has said he takes responsibility for the saga and pointed to a reorganisation of the structure inside No 10 while insisting that he must get on with the job.
A Downing Street spokesperson said Johnson "welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs" and Monday's vote was "a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on".
Minutes earlier, Graham Brady, who heads the backbench committee of Conservative MPs which oversees party leadership challenges, confirmed that the threshold of 15 percent of Tory MPs seeking a confidence vote had been exceeded.
"In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 (1700 and 1900 GMT) today," he said, noting the votes would be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement then made "at a time to be advised".  
Brady told reporters that Johnson was informed last night -- as four days of national celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee ended -- that the threshold to trigger a vote had been reached.    -AFP


