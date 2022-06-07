Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, 5:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Messi conjures up five-timer in Estonia friendly

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the international friendly football match between Argentina and Estonia at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona on June 5, 2022. photo: AFP

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the international friendly football match between Argentina and Estonia at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona on June 5, 2022. photo: AFP

PARIS, JUNE 6: Lionel Messi scored all the goals in Argentina's 5-0 friendly win over Estonia in Pamplona, Spain on Sunday.
Messi joins a select club comprising only Juan Andres Marvezy and Manuel Moreno to score five in a game for Argentina.
The seven-time Ballon d'Or scored from the spot in the eighth minute, then added four more in the space of half an hour (45, 47, 71 and 76 minutes).
His quintet extended his record tally of goals for his country to 86.
Lionel Scaloni's side are unbeaten in 33 matches, the last loss a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in the semi-finals of the 2019 Copa America.
At the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year Argentina are drawn with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi conjures up five-timer in Estonia friendly
Nadal braced for make-or-break week after French Open triumph
South Korea beat Chile in WC tune-up
Australia pick three pacers for first Sri Lanka T20
Agrani Bank SC earn hard-fought win in BCL
NSC calls application for "Sheikh Kamal NSC award" 2022
James Milner signs new contract at Liverpool
Neymar scores from spot as Brazil break down stubborn Japan


Latest News
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
"Will not contest election again": Sri Lankan President
Private companies to be allowed to import rice
Historic 6-Point Day Tuesday
Cost of various projects to be revised, Tajul tells JS
Bangladesh Bank devalues currency by Tk1.60
Outgoing Brazilian envoy pays courtesy calls on President
Square MD gets anticipatory bail in hoarding rice case
First digital population census begins from June 15
14-member body formed for Padma bridge opening ceremony
Most Read News
25 years of BIMSTEC
BM Container Depot Fire kills 50
Russia strikes Kyiv for 1st time in more than a month
Xiaomi offers up to Tk12,000 cashback on smartphones
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
Teacher dies unnaturally
And all the ‘rubbish’ our politicians speak...
BAEC condoles deaths of officials
Competition Law and its enforcement in Bangladesh
3 killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft