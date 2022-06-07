Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australia pick three pacers for first Sri Lanka T20

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

Sri Lanka's Twenty20 cricket captain Dasun Shanaka speaks during a press conference in Colombo on June 6, 2022 ahead of their two Tests, three T20Is and five one day international (ODI) cricket matches against Australia. photo: AFP

Sri Lanka's Twenty20 cricket captain Dasun Shanaka speaks during a press conference in Colombo on June 6, 2022 ahead of their two Tests, three T20Is and five one day international (ODI) cricket matches against Australia. photo: AFP

COLOMBO, JUNE 6: Australia have picked three pacemen for the first T20 international against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, hoping their World Cup-winning formula will work in their favour again.
With conditions in Colombo likely to suit fast bowlers, Kane Richardson is recalled for the rested Pat Cummins and joins Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the attack.
Skipper Aaron Finch included just one specialist spinner in Ashton Agar, with Adam Zampa back home for the birth of his first child.
Cummins and Zampa are the only absences from the XI that won the world title in Dubai last year.
Finch said that he had been tempted to pick a second spinner, but decided to stick with one because of the conditions in Colombo.
"The square is quite green, there's been a lot of rain and the outfield is heavy," Finch said on Monday.
"We expect a little spin, but it's not a dry surface by any stretch, that's the reason for picking one spinner."
Allrounders Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis will fill the fifth bowler's role.
"It's a similar structure to what we went with in the World Cup," Finch added.
David Warner and Steve Smith are back in the side after missing Australia's recent T20 matches.
Australia are on a seven-week tour of Sri Lanka, even as the island nation wrestles with an economic crisis and recent unrest.
The Australians will play three Twenty20 internationals, five one-day internationals and two Test matches during the tour, which ends July 12.
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.
Sri Lanka squad:
Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan. Standby: Jeffrey Vandersay, Niroshan Dickwella.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi conjures up five-timer in Estonia friendly
Nadal braced for make-or-break week after French Open triumph
South Korea beat Chile in WC tune-up
Australia pick three pacers for first Sri Lanka T20
Agrani Bank SC earn hard-fought win in BCL
NSC calls application for "Sheikh Kamal NSC award" 2022
James Milner signs new contract at Liverpool
Neymar scores from spot as Brazil break down stubborn Japan


Latest News
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
"Will not contest election again": Sri Lankan President
Private companies to be allowed to import rice
Historic 6-Point Day Tuesday
Cost of various projects to be revised, Tajul tells JS
Bangladesh Bank devalues currency by Tk1.60
Outgoing Brazilian envoy pays courtesy calls on President
Square MD gets anticipatory bail in hoarding rice case
First digital population census begins from June 15
14-member body formed for Padma bridge opening ceremony
Most Read News
25 years of BIMSTEC
BM Container Depot Fire kills 50
Russia strikes Kyiv for 1st time in more than a month
Xiaomi offers up to Tk12,000 cashback on smartphones
Tamim, Siddons among group off to West Indies Monday night
Teacher dies unnaturally
And all the ‘rubbish’ our politicians speak...
BAEC condoles deaths of officials
Competition Law and its enforcement in Bangladesh
3 killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft