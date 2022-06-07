Video
Agrani Bank SC earn hard-fought win in BCL

Published : Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Anik scored a late goal in the dying moment as Agrani Bank Limited Sporting Club registered a hard-fought solitary goal victory over Gopalganj Sporting Club in the Bashundhara Group Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) football held on Monday at Birshreshtha Shaheed
Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
After the barren first half, Anik finally broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Agrani Bank in the 90th minute of the match.     -BSS


