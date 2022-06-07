



Like the past, the National Sports Council (NSC) has decided to give "Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award 2022" on August 5, said press release.The award will be distributed on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal, the great architect of independence, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.In this view, players, emerging players, athletes, sports associations, federations, sports organisations, sports journalists, sports patrons and sponsors, who are eligible to receive the award, have been asked to send information in the NSC's prescribed form with soft copy and hard copy ( [email protected] ) to NSC by June 14. -BSS